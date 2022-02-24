Erdogan upbeat about Albayrak Group’s activity in Congo

By Azernews

By News Center

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has praised the Turkish Albayrak Group, which has entered the cleaning business in Congo, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

Erdogan made the remarks during his four-day visit to Africa, which began on February 20.

"Albayrak, I believe, will complete this task quickly and in a manner never seen before. Because we completed this task in Istanbul with Albayrak," Erdogan emphasized.

He stressed that Turkey tries to contribute to Africa's development through a win-win situation and by increasing mutually beneficial trade volume.

The president noted that, despite their long history of interaction with Africa, Western countries did not provide enough benefit to these countries.

"The condition of the people we see here on all roads sends us a signal. The picture is crystal clear. Until today, the West had been unable to do anything positive about this place. They've been coming and going for a long time. Is there any help for them? "No," Erdogan replied.

In contrast, the importance Turkey places on Africa is becoming clearer by the day, Erdogan said and added that he was overjoyed when he learned that Albayrak Group had accepted the cleaning job in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Regarding his meeting with Congo's president, Erdogan emphasized that Turkish companies are working to benefit the country rather than exploit it.

Turkish companies come to do business with you on a win-win basis, not to exploit you. In a year, you'll be able to see how this place has been cleaned and how things have changed," Erdogan stated during a meeting with his Congolese counterpart.

Erdogan stated that Turkey cares about the country, emphasizing the significance of these changes.

“I believe that the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a huge country in the heart of Africa, will hopefully make a splash. Therefore, we need to develop our relations here. I hope we will take different steps by sending our businessmen here and improving the investments here," Erdogan said.

President Erdogan ended his Africa trip early and returned to Turkey on February 23.

The Turkish president visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Senegal as part of his African tour. However, Erdogan had to cancel his official visit to Guinea Bissau and return to Turkey to attend the NATO Leaders' online summit.