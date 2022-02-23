Turkmenistan completes presidential candidate registration campaign

By Trend

Turkmenistan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered the last two candidates for the snap presidential election to be held on March 12, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

The CEC issued a presidential candidate certificate to Khydyr Nunnaev, Vice-Rector for Research at the Turkmen State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports from Ashgabat’s initiative groups of citizens and Maksat Odeshov, Chairman of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan’s district committee named after Saparmurat Turkmenbashi from the Dashoguz’s initiative groups.

Thus the campaign for registration of candidates for the post of president of Turkmenistan that started on February 14 has been completed with nine registered candidates. Three of them were nominated by political parties and six by initiative groups of citizens.

Those who have been registered by the CEC are Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdimuhamedov from Democratic Party and Agadzhan Bekmyradov, Deputy Head of the Executive Authority of the Mary region, for the post of president from Agrarian Party, Berdymammed Gurbanov, chief physician of the Avaza sanatorium from Balkan region, Perhat Begenjov, Director of the Financial and Economic Secondary Vocational School from Lebap region, Maksatmyrat Ovezgeldiyev, Head of the sanitary and epidemiological service of the Babadaykhan district from Ahal region and Kakageldi Sariyev, Director of the Renewable Energy Sources research and production center under Turkmenistan’s State Energy Institute from Mary region, Babamyrat Meredov, Director of the Vepaly Gurlushik ES from the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, as well as Khydyr Nunnaev and Maksat Odeshov.

Earlier during the extraordinary meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty (People’s Council) and Milli Gengesh (National Council) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that road to the public administration of the country should be given to young leaders and instructed the CEC to begin preparations for holding early presidential elections.