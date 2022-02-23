Erdogan postpones Guinea-Bissau visit to attend NATO summit on Ukraine

By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan departed on Sunday for a four-day tour to three African countries upon the invitation of his counterparts but had to postpone his upcoming visit to Guinea-Bissau as he will now attend the NATO Leaders' Summit on Ukraine amid Russia's move to recognize so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Lugansk People's Republic" as independent, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to a statement by the Presidency on Tuesday, Erdogan will arrive in Turkey after attending the online meeting from Senegal.

Earlier, Erdogan reiterated that Turkey has sent clear messages regarding the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, urging common sense to prevail and for both sides to adhere to international law, as he called President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of Ukraine’s separatist regions "unacceptable."

Speaking to reporters on the presidential plane, who attended his tour of African countries, Erdogan said Ankara has made it clear that Turkey is against Russia’s recognition of separatist regions.

"We have been sincerely striving to de-escalate tensions in this crisis and sent our messages regarding the solution of the issue," he said, adding that Russia’s recognition is a clear violation of Ukraine’s political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.