Elders’ meeting held on border of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan

By Trend

Leaders of border villages of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held a meeting in Leilek region on Saturday, which was called "tea of friendship," the press service of the Batken Oblast state administration sad, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The meeting was attended by head of Leilek region of Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Oblast Almazbek Rakhmankulov and head of Gafurov district of Tajikistan Zafarbek Davlatzoda.

In the course of the meeting, elders of the two sides had a plov at a friendly table and noted the need to strengthen the unity of the people and unity of the youth.

Elders of Kok-Tash, Ak-Sai and Tash-Tumshuk villages of Batken region held a similar meeting on Feb. 4 with residents of the border village of Somonien of Isfara district of Tajikistan.