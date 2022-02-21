Indian EAM discusses global issues with German counterpart

By Trend

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and held a wide range of discussion covering bilateral and global issues, including the Indo-Pacific, the developments surrounding Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan, Trend reports citing The Tribune.

Jaishankar also met his Iranian counterpart H Amirabdollahian and held productive discussions on bilateral economic cooperation, Afghanistan and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

Jaishankar arrived in Germany on Friday to take part in the Munich Security Conference (MSC). The MSC is expected to extensively deliberate on the escalating tension between the NATO countries and Russia over Ukraine. “A wide ranging discussion with German Foreign Minister @ABaerbock. Focused on climate action and SDGs, bilaterally and globally,” he said