Georgian FM meets Ukrainian colleague in Munich

By Trend

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Georgia, David Zalkaliani, met with his Ukrainian colleague Dmytro Kuleba within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“David Zalkaliani expressed full solidarity and support to Ukraine in this difficult and critical moment. The importance of the international community’s support and consolidation was emphasized to enable the escalation of the situation and avoid intervention,” Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

Dmytro Kuleba thanked the Georgian Government and the Georgian people for their solidarity with Ukraine, it noted.