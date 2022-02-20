  • 20 February 2022 [20:46]
    Chinese FM urges all parties to work for peace on Ukraine issue
  • 20 February 2022 [20:14]
    Ukrainian president held meeting with leadership of law enforcement agencies
  • 20 February 2022 [19:45]
    Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive
  • 20 February 2022 [19:17]
    Ukrainian and French presidents hold phone talks
  • 20 February 2022 [18:50]
    Iranian FM meets Borrell in Munich
  • 20 February 2022 [18:23]
    India revises guidelines to promote electric vehicles, charging stations
  • 20 February 2022 [18:00]
    Hong Kong ramps up isolation facilities including at cruise terminal to battle COVID
  • 20 February 2022 [17:45]
    Georgian FM meets Ukrainian colleague in Munich
  • 20 February 2022 [16:57]
    Kyrgyzstan's Emergency Ministry, Montana State National Guard to resume cooperation

    • Most Popular