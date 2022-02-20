Kyrgyzstan's Emergency Ministry, Montana State National Guard to resume cooperation

By Trend

At a meeting of the Working Group of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan with representatives of the National Guard of Montana, USA, the sides came to the conclusion that it is necessary to resume cooperation between the agencies, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the Emergency Ministry reported that issues of improving the work of rescuers in the prevention and elimination of emergencies, natural disasters were discussed, as well as holding joint conferences and workshops.

The meeting also debated priority proposals for cooperation in these areas and issues related exclusively to the competence of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic.