EU, NATO, US leaders call for immediate de-escalation of situation around Ukraine

By Trend

Leaders of the EU, NATO and the US had a phone call Friday evening, during which they called for an immediate de-escalation around Ukraine "amid the alarming reports," European Council President Charles Michel said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"In the call with US and transatlantic leaders discussed the latest on Russia and Ukraine. Called for immediate de-escalation amidst alarming reports. The EU is committed to diplomacy and united in supporting Ukraine," Michel tweeted.

The phone call was simultaneously announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"Good call with @POTUS & transatlantic leaders on the ongoing security crisis in & around #Ukraine," the NATO head tweeted.