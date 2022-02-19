CEC registers another candidate for upcoming presidential elections in Turkmenistan

By Trend

Agadzhan Bekmyradov, Deputy Head of the Executive Authority of the Mary region has been registered as a candidate for the post of president of Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

He received his presidential candidate certificate during a meeting of Turkmenistan’s Central Election Commission on February 16.

Bekmyradov was nominated for the post of president by a general vote during the 4th extraordinary congress of Turkmenistan's Agrarian Party.

On February 11 during the extraordinary meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty (People’s Council) and Milli Gengesh (National Council) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that road to the public administration of the country should be given to young leaders.

The nomination of candidates for the country's presidential position started on February 14.

Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdimuhamedov has become the first candidate for the post of head of state in the upcoming early presidential election in Turkmenistan scheduled for March 12.

Moreover, the CEC has registered six initiative groups of citizens that will be able to nominate candidates for the country’s presidential election.