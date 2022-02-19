Turkmenistan and UK keep talks on potential projects afloat

By Trend

Conversations are ongoing on a number of potential projects between the UK and Turkmenistan, the UK’s Department for International Trade told Trend.

"Ongoing discussions on potential cooperation opportunities in the agriculture sector have been useful to both sides, with both agreeing to continue the dialogue," said the department.

According to the department, the volume of trade between the UK and Turkmenistan was £28 million ($37 million) from June 2020 through June 2021.

During the reporting period, the UK exported £27 million ($36 million) of goods and services to Turkmenistan. About one-third of this was goods, and the rest - various services.

The top goods that Turkmenistan imported from the UK during the same period were chemicals, mechanical power generators, industrial machinery, and jewelry worth £5.58 million ($7.5 million).

The department said the top five goods that Turkmenistan exported to the UK were inorganic chemicals, mineral manufactures, electrical goods, cars, and electrical machinery worth £1 million ($1.3 million). Imports of services were negligible.