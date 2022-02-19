Iran, Italy discuss regional and international cooperation

By Trend

Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali exchanged views with his Italian counterpart in Moscow Giorgio Staras on bilateral cooperation in the regional and international arenas, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to a statement by the Iranian embassy in Russia, Jalali and Staras discussed ways of cooperating to establish peace, stability, and security in the region.

Pointing to the old record of historical and civilizational relations between the two countries, the two ambassadors highlighted the unique position of both countries in the world from the cultural and civilizational perspective.

They also noted that the friendly relations between Tehran and Rome go back to 160 years.

The two politicians went on to underline the great capacities existing both in Tehran and Rome in economic fields such as energy, advanced industries and high technologies, science and automobile manufacturing and said these are very good grounds for cooperation in these sectors