Iran’s CBI discloses amount of loans issued for agricultural sector

By Trend

Iranian banks issued loans worth 1.64 quadrillion rials (about $39.1 billion) in the agricultural sector of the country, during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (from March 21, 2021, through January 20, 2022), Trend reports via the statistics of Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the statistics, about 308 trillion rials (about $7.34 billion) worth of loans was issued for the establishment of enterprises and the planting of gardens, and arable lands in the agricultural sector.

In addition, 1.15 quadrillion rials (about $27.3 billion) worth of loans was issued as working capital in the agricultural sector.

"The loans worth 6.21 trillion rials (about $148 million) were issued for repair work in the agricultural sector of Iran within 10 months," the statistics said.

According to the statistics, at the same time, 110 trillion rials (about $2.62 billion) worth of loans was issued for the development of Iran's agricultural sector.

Moreover, 21.9 trillion rials (about $521 million) worth of loans were issued for the purchase of personal assets in the agricultural sector, 2.1 trillion rials (about 50 million) for the purchase of housing, and 49.9 trillion rials (about $1.19 billion) for other purposes.

The Iranian banks issued loans worth about 22.9 quadrillion rials (about $546 billion) in various economic sectors in the first 10 months of the current Iranian year. The figure stood at 8.55 quadrillion rials (about $204 billion) in the same period last Iranian year.