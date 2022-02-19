Russia and Turkmenistan FMs discuss preparations for Sixth Caspian Summit

By Trend

Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkmenistan discussed preparations for the Sixth Caspian Summit, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Today, on February 17, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov.

During the conversation, the ministers discussed key issues of Turkmen-Russian cooperation.

The ministers also touched upon preparations for the Sixth Caspian Summit.