No serious adverse effects detected during Sputnik M trials

By Trend

Clinical trials of the Sputnik M vaccine against coronavirus for teens aged 12-17 did not uncover any serious adverse reactions to the jab, Russia’s Deputy Health Minister Sergey Glagolev reported in response to an inquiry by Chairperson of the State Duma Committee on Family Affairs, Women, and Children Nina Ostanina, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"No information on serious unforeseen and undesirable reactions to the Gam-COVID-Vac-M vaccine was received by the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare during clinical trials," his letter said.

On November 24, 2021, the Russian Health Ministry registered the Sputnik M vaccine against coronavirus for the prevention of infection among teenagers aged 12-17. The vaccine has two components administered with a 21-day interval. Teenagers aged 12-15 can be inoculated only with the permission of parents or guardians, while those over 15 need to provide their own written informed voluntary consent.

As Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko reported on February 16, over 60,000 teens have been inoculated against the coronavirus infection in Russia, "the jab is well-tolerated".