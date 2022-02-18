Canada is set to ease restrictions for vaccinated travellers

By Trend

Canada is planning to ease travel restrictions for international travellers from 28 February, Trend reports citing Euronews.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos has announced that the country is getting rid of pre-arrival PCR test requirements for fully vaccinated international arrivals.

“Today I’m announcing we are easing our border measures,” the health minister said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“These changes are possible not only because we have passed the peak of Omicron, but because Canadians across the country are listening to the science and experts, following public health measures and taking steps to protect themselves, their families and their communities.”

Currently, travellers must show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departing flight or planned arrival at the land border.

From the end of the month, a negative rapid antigen or PCR test taken no more than one day before arrival will be enough. Rapid tests still have to be managed by a laboratory, health care or telehealth provider, however.

Unvaccinated travellers will still be tested when they arrive in Canada. Fully vaccinated travellers may also be randomly tested when they arrive too, but from 28 February they will no longer have to quarantine while waiting for the test results.