Israeli President Herzog to visit Turkey on March 9

By Trend

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will pay a visit to Turkey upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 9 and 10 as part of an ongoing joint effort to normalize relations between the two countries, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

According to the reports, Erdogan’s chief foreign policy adviser, Ibrahim Kalin, and deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal will hold meetings with both Palestinian and Israeli authorities on Feb. 16 and 17 ahead of Herzog’s visit.

Kalin and Onal will be received by Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas and will hold talks with their Israeli counterparts. There were reports in the Israeli media that the director general of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Alon Ushpiz, had paid an announced visit to Ankara in the past weeks to meet Kalin for the preparation of the president’s visit to Turkey.