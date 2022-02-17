German Condor Airlines to launch regular flights to Georgia

By Trend

Condor Airlines, a German charter airline, will start operating regular flights to Georgia’s Tbilisi from German Frankfurt, Trend reports via the United Airports of Georgia.

According to the agency, they have successfully completed the final round of negotiations with the German side.

Condor Airlines will operate regular flights on the Frankfurt - Tbilisi - Frankfurt route twice a week from May 1, 2022, the agency said.

Meanwhile, another German air carrier, Eurowings low-cost airlines, will start operating regular flights to Georgia’s Tbilisi from German Stuttgart from July 19, 2022.

Eurowings has already been operating flights on the Dusseldorf-Tbilisi-Dusseldorf route twice a week since July 4, 2021.

