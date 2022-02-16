Exports of Iran to Tajikistan soar

By Trend

Iran's exports to Tajikistan increased by 143 percent in terms of value and 157 percent in terms of volume, during the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through September 22, 2021), compared to the same period last Iranian year, the Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi said, Trend reports citing the administration.

The official stressed that Iran exported 22,000 tons of goods worth $17 million to Tajikistan within the mentioned period.

"Furthermore, Iran imported $4.7 million worth of goods from Tajikistan in 6 months. The imports increased by 16 percent, compared to the same period last Iranian year," he added.

Latifi noted that Tajikistan ranks 9th in Iran's exports to the member states of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and 8th in Iran’s imports from these states.

The following ten countries are at present the member states of ECO: Afghanistan, Republic of Azerbaijan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Republic of Tajikistan, Republic of Turkey, Turkmenistan, Republic of Uzbekistan.

As reported, Iran exported 60 million tons of goods worth $21.8 billion during the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through September 22, 2021).

Iran's exports increased by 61 percent in terms of value and 30 percent in terms of volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

In addition, Iran imported 19.1 million tons of goods worth $23.1 billion within the mentioned period. Iran's imports increased by 37 percent in terms of value and 15 percent in terms of value, compared to the same period last Iranian year.