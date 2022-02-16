World Bank relocates some staff from Ukraine, operations continue

By Trend

The World Bank said on Monday it is temporarily relocating some of its staff from Ukraine and has suspended missions to the country due to the tensions on the border with Russia, but its Ukraine financing operations would continue, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The World Bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters that it is closely monitoring the situation at the border, where Russia has massed a large military force within striking distance of Ukraine.

"The World Bank Group's foremost priority is to keep our staff and their families safe. In line with our evacuation policy, temporary relocation of staff is under way and enhanced security measures are in place," the memo said.