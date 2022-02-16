Tajikistan exported around 12 pct of generated electricity to neighboring countries in 2021

By Trend

Around 12% of electricity generated in Tajikistan was exported to the neighboring countries last year, power holding Barki Tochik said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

More than 20.4 billion kWh of electricity were generated last year. More than 2.4 billion kWh of electricity were exported to the neighboring countries, which is for 911.6 million kWh more than in 2020.

Tajikistan exported 1.275 billion kWh of electricity to Afghanistan for $56.2 million.

Electricity export to Uzbekistan reached 1.147 billion kWh and totaled $22.9 million.