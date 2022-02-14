Uzbekistan shares data on exports of processed fruit and vegetables for 11M2021

By Trend

Uzbekistan has exported 27,600 tons of processed fruit and vegetables to 33 countries in the amount of $26.6 million from January through November of 2021, Trend reports referring to the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

During this period, most of the processed fruit and vegetables were exported to Russia in the amount of 16,400 tons.

The main countries that imported processed fruit and vegetables from Uzbekistan in 11 months of 2021 were: Kazakhstan (4,700 tons), Afghanistan (1,800 tons), Kyrgyzstan (1,300 tons), Belarus (974 tons), Tajikistan (908 tons), Ukraine (549 tons), South Korea (485 tons), Turkmenistan (86 tons), US (44 tons), Germany (29.5 tons), Sweden (18.3 tons).

From January through November 2021, Azerbaijan has imported 157 tons of processed fruit and vegetables from Uzbekistan.