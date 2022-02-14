Turkish Airlines offers ticket refunds, changes for flights to Ukraine.

By Azernews

By News Center

Turkish Airlines has announced that passengers who purchased tickets to Ukraine are entitled to a refund and a change, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

The new decision on ticket refunds and changes was made in response to the most recent developments in Ukraine [over tensions with Russia], the report added.

The airline officials stated that the flights to Ukraine continue and passengers who have bought tickets to this country are given the right to return and change their tickets.

In a statement posted on its official website, the company said that due to the current developments in Ukraine, the passengers who were ticketed on or before February 13, 2022, and registered for flights to Ukraine (Kyiv, Odessa, Lviv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, and Kherson) between 13-28 February 2022 (provided that they take action until February 2022) will be able to benefit from the following right:

The passengers will be able to change their flights to other ones until 31 March 2022 (included) without any fee or penalty, provided that they are on the same route and cabin, and they will be able to change the route within the framework of the price rules of the original ticket.

Furthermore, the passengers will be able to extend their ticket validity until 31 March 2022 (included) without any fees or penalties, the statement reads.

The company added that unused tickets will be refunded and for partially used, incomplete travel tickets refunds will be made for the unused part of the travel on the ticket.