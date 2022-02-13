One more Kazakh region leaves COVID-19 ‘red zone’

By Trend

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions are still in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’ as of today, February 13, 2022, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty, East Kazakhstan regions and West Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone’. The city of Shymkent as well as Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and Turkestan regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Notably, West Kazakhstan has entered today the ‘yellow zone’, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.