Iranian, Russian top nuclear negotiators start talks in Vienna

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani held talks with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Ulyanov in the Austrian capital on Saturday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The negotiations were held in continuation of eighth round of talks on removal of the sanctions.

The eighth round of talks between representatives of Iran, European Union and 4+1 countries began as of January 26, 2022.

The eighth round of talks began on December 27, 2021. This round of negotiations is considered as the longest of all previous ones.

These days, the participants [in the talks] are busy with completing the draft of the agreement and making decisions about certain important disputed issues.

Vienna talks, which started November 29, 2021 to work on a text and make efforts to settle disagreements, resumed work on February 8 after a short break for consultation.

As a whole, meetings held between the sides’ delegations after a short pause have been considered as constructive.

In the past days, representatives of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran have been present in the talks for more definite and technical consultations.