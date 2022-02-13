Georgia reports 20 326 coronavirus cases, 48 468 recoveries

By Trend

Georgia reported 20 326 coronavirus cases, 48 468 recoveries, and 57 deaths on Saturday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 9 535 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 3 269 cases, and the Adjara region with 1 488 cases.

A total of 65 829 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 40 367 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 25 462 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 30, 88%, while 31, 06 % in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 1 438 353, among them 1 226 619 people recovered and 15 516 died.

There are 41 people quarantined, 6 100 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 1 758 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed at the government-assigned facilities.

As of February 12, 2 772 264 people got the Covid-19 vaccine, with 3 396 in a day.