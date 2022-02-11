Armenian citizens massively leaving country

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The Armenian Republican Party has reported that Armenian citizens are massively leaving the country, Baku-based news website Day.az has reported.

In the first six months of 2021, almost 22,000 citizens of the country were awarded Russian citizenship, and 300,000 have begun the process of gaining legal status.

"The indicator is a record when compared to the same time in the previous four years," the report added.

Some 63,713 Armenians departed the country and did not return in the first quarter of 2021. It should be recalled that the same indicator in 2020 was 11,000, 3,000 in 2019, and 5,200 in 2018.

At the same time, the number of Armenian citizens who left the nation from January to September 2021 exceeded those who came by 103,000.

"An increasing rate of emigration will result in an unavoidable drop in population," the report stated.

Given the country's political and security environment, several Armenian locals believe the family's chances in the country are hopeless.

Analysts underlined that while the economy remains the primary motivation for emigration, other post-war difficulties and security concerns still play a role. It should be remembered that the Armenian economy contracted by 7.6 percent in 2020.

The greatest number of emigrants were reported between 1992 and 1994 when 600,000 persons (13 percent of the population) departed Armenia.

The Armenian population is estimated to reach 2,983,231 as of 2021, according to government figures.