Turkey's research team arrives in Antarctica

As part of the 6th National Antarctic Science Expedition, the Turkish team has arrived in Antarctica after a long journey and quarantine period, Yeni Shafak has reported.

The expedition's deputy leader in charge of logistics, Ozgün Oktar, said: "The pandemic and the difficult parts of the journey are over. It's time to start the fieldwork that we have been preparing for a year."

Following the seven-day quarantine period in Puerto Williams, which is the last settlement in the southern hemisphere, the team traveled to Antarctica's King George Island.

The expedition team took anti-COVID measures to prevent the transport of non-native creatures to the continent in accordance with the Antarctic Environmental Protection Protocol. On the way to Antarctica, two foreign scientists joined the team to carry out their projects under cooperation with Portugal and Bulgaria.

Researchers from Turkey's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK), Naval Forces Command, General Directorate of Maps, General Directorate of Meteorology, Anadolu Agency, research institutes, and universities make up the team.

The scientists sailed to the Chilean-flagged research vessel Betanzos near King George Island, where they will conduct their research for 30 days. Following that, the expedition leader and his assistants coordinated the first planning meeting for logistics and scientific activities.

TUBITAK Polar Research Institute Director Prof Burcu Ozsoy said that they will be transferred to Horseshoe Island by ship to conduct scientific studies within 30 days.

“Our team is currently in Antarctica, where they are subjected to a one-day quarantine in Santiago and an eight-day quarantine in Puerto Williams. Another aspect of this expedition is that we are bringing national equipment with us. "With the equipment, we've brought from Aselsan, Havelsan, and TUBITAK Sage, we'll not only ensure the health and safety of the voyage, but we'll also test it," Ozsoy stressed.

Oktar stated that their journey began on January 22 and ended on February 2 after passing through two countries and four cities.

"The most difficult parts of the pandemic and the journey are over." It's finally time to begin the fieldwork that we've been planning for a year. At the moment, all of our needs, such as supplies, food, and fuel, have been met, and a challenging 5-day sea journey awaits us... "We will be isolated on our ship for the next month with our 20-person expedition and 30-person ship crew, and then we will go to Horseshoe Island, where our temporary science camp is located, and begin our scientific activities," Oktar emphasized.

Hasan Hakan Yavasoglu, the expedition's deputy leader in charge of science, stated that 14 scientific projects will be carried out in the fields of life sciences, earth sciences, and physical sciences. He added that research will be conducted on geological development and atmospheric parameters, sea level, tectonic movements, glacier change, and snow thickness.

"In the last five years, 86 publications and dozens of scientific books and theses have resulted from scientific studies conducted on the Antarctic continent. This year, we will be on the ground with projects that will contribute to national and international literature," Yavasoglu stated.