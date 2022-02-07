Turkish defence firm develops trainer aircraft simulator

By Azernews

By Kiymet Sezer

Turkey’s software and systems company HAVELSAN has produced the first HURKUS-B trainer aircraft simulator, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

The first HURKUS simulator produced by HAVELSAN, one of the world's leading simulation technology companies with 40 years of experience, will be delivered to Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) by mid-2022, the report added.

The new generation basic trainer aircraft - HURKUS was produced with domestic resources by TAI to meet the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces.

The HURKUS-B simulator developed by Turkish engineers provides users with a realistic cockpit experience.

"As HAVELSAN, we design and manufacture simulators for all Turkish aircraft." The HURKUS-B trainer simulator is one of them. With this system, we have created an environment that enhances the sense of reality. Any type of fault, weather condition, or disaster can be easily recreated. You wouldn't be able to do this on a real plane. It is extremely difficult to have ideal weather conditions at all times." With this technology, all trainings can be delivered in a safe and risk-free manner," officials stressed.

It was noted that the simulator, which provides pilots with real flight experience, will not only reduce the risk of death during training but will also save money and time.

"More pilots can be trained in less time." Taking off, preparing, maintaining, and commuting in an airplane takes time. It saves time as well. It makes a 50 to 1 difference in terms of cost, including all factors within one hour of the plane's departure," HAVELSAN officials said.

The simulator took about 1.5 years to complete. TAI will receive the first delivery of the produced simulator in June 2022. TAI also uses this simulator for engineering purposes during the HURKUS-B development process. It makes a significant contribution to aircraft bug-fixing and development activities.

The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) HURKUS is a tandem of two-seat, low-wing, single-engine turboprop aircraft being developed as a new basic trainer and ground attack aircraft for the Turkish Armed Forces.

Vecihi Hurkus, a World War I and Turkish Independence War veteran pilot, Turkish aviation pioneer, and the first Turkish airplane manufacturer, is honored with the aircraft's name.