Turkish Airlines use environmentally friendly fuel

By Azernews

By Yasin Yilmaz

Turkish Airlines has begun using environmentally friendly fuels in its flights, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

The company used sustainable aircraft fuel for the first time on flight TK1823 from Istanbul Airport to Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport on February 2, the report added.

The environmentally friendly fuel, which will be used once a week on the relevant route, is expected to be used more widely in flights. Turkish Airlines' sustainable aviation fuel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 87 percent when compared to the same amount of traditional kerosene fuel.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee Ahmet Bolat emphasized that for the first time in the company's history, environmentally friendly fuel was used for airplanes.

"By increasing the efficiency of fuels, which account for 99.8 percent of our total greenhouse gas emissions. We will enable animal species that are on the verge of extinction to coexist with our future generations," he said.

Bolat also stated that they have started over 100 projects to reduce their carbon footprint since 2008.

Turkish Airlines' fleet is one of the youngest in Europe, with an average age of 8.5 years, he said.

He said that the company also aimed to produce environmentally friendly fuel.

“Together with Bogazici University, we are running the Microalgae Based Sustainable Bio-Jet Fuel Project (MICRO-JET). Within the scope of the project, we will use this biofuel, which will be obtained from sustainable sources in 2022, in our flights after the engine tests to be carried out by Turkish Technic,” Bolat added.