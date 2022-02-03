Turkey pursuing normalization of relations with Armenia with consent and approval of Azerbaijan - official

By Trend

Turkey is pursuing a policy of normalizing relations with Armenia with the consent and approval of Azerbaijan, the official representative of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey, Omar Celik said, Trend reports.

According to him, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated, "Turkey will not participate in any initiatives that the Azerbaijani people and state consider inappropriate."

Celik noted that after Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh war, a new window of opportunity was created.

Citing Erdogan's quote that "if Armenia renounces its aggressive attitude towards Azerbaijan, a vision of a large-scale peace mechanism with the participation of other states of the region, Russia, Iran and Georgia may appear." Celik added that Erdogan, in order to promote regional peace and prevent a crisis in the Black Sea, resolutely continues this mission, and steps to normalize relations with Armenia are being taken with the approval and consent of Azerbaijan, within the concept of "One nation - two states."