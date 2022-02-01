Turkey invests over $1bn in regional dev't projects

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey's Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) has implemented projects worth 13.8 billion TL ($1 billion) in four cities, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

"Investment projects worth 7.6 billion TL ($560 million) have been implemented in Samsun, approximately 4 billion TL ($300 million) in Adana, 1.6 billion TL ($120 million) in Izmir, and 660 million TL ($50 million) in Sakarya," MUSIAD President Mahmut Asmali emphasized.

MUSIAD has accelerated the Anatolian Production and Investment Movement, which promotes regional development by increasing export-oriented production through investments in over 40 provinces, he added.

According to Asmali, MUSIAD adds significant value to the Turkish economy with its 12,000 members, 60,000 companies, and 1.8 million employees.

Asmali emphasized that the Anatolian Production and Investment Movement is one of the most important projects that will contribute to Turkey's development and raise people's standard of living.

"Within the framework of our 2022 projection, we will encourage investment activities in Anatolia with the Anatolian Production and Investment Movement, which includes more than 15 billion TL ($1.1 billion) of investment in more than 40 points, including metropolitan cities," Asmali said.

He stated that as MUSIAD, they trust Anatolia's manufacturers more than ever before, who are open to competition and succeed in entering global markets.

“As a result of the Production and Investment Movement in Anatolia that we started, we aim to increase the number of provinces with exports exceeding 1 billion dollars to at least 30.The expansion of production to 81 provinces will strengthen regional and economic developments. As long as our industrialists, investors and entrepreneurs operating in different provinces of Turkey accelerate their breakthroughs in the digital transformation process triggered by the pandemic period and accelerate their advanced technology investments, we believe that we will easily reach the aimed 300 billion dollars export target for 2023,” Asmali stressed.