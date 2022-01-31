Turkey develops national friend-foe identification system

By Azernews

Turkey’s ASELSAN Company has developed national Identification, Friend or Foe (IFF) system, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

Integration and acceptance activities continue within the scope of the IFF Mod 5/S Naval Platforms Integration Project developed by ASELSAN under the leadership of the Presidency of Defence Industries, the report added.

As part of the most comprehensive modernization project of the Naval Forces Command to date, the national friend-foe identification system is being integrated into many naval platforms.

In this context, port and sea acceptance tests have been completed on Yavuz class frigates, Kilic-II class fast boats and Tuzla class patrol ships and admission activities will be intensified.

It was noted that within the scope of integration, platform inspection and analysis activities, platform integration design and production, interrogator control and display unit design and production, data adaptation units (radar, electronic warfare, power, platform data), mechanical adaptation units, combat management system integration, Electromagnetic interference (EMI)/Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) interaction analysis/tests, assembly/integration activities, user, maintenance and assembly integration trainings were carried out.

Under the IFF Mod 5/S Naval Platforms Integration Project, which is the most comprehensive modernization project with the Naval Forces Command in terms of platform number and design solution diversity, ASELSAN IFF Mod 5/S Interrogator and Responder integration is being carried out on naval platforms in many different classes.

In 2018, the Presidency of Defence Industries and ASELSAN signed a contract for the development, mass production, and integration of IFF Mod 5/S responder, short-medium-range interrogator, long-range interrogator, and combined interrogator-responder systems with platforms to meet the needs of Air and Naval Forces commands.

Under the contract, friend-foe identification systems are being developed and offered to security forces in order to enable them to quickly and accurately identify friendly platforms performing their duties through questioning and answering.

NATO armies are transitioning to the newest friend-foe interrogation system, IFF Mod 5/S. Turkey develops its own unique solutions in this field and integrates them into its platforms. IFF Mod 5/S outperforms previous modes with features such as interrogation from a greater distance, increased resistance to eavesdropping, jamming, and deception, high identification capability, and the use of a national crypto device.