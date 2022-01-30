Turkish official: 500,000 Syrians returned to homeland

By News Center

The Turkish president's communication director, Fahrettin Altun, has said that approximately 500,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home countries so far, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

He made the remarks at the Immigrants and Media Workshop organized by the International Media Information Association, the report added.

"Nearly 500,000 Syrian brothers and sisters have returned to the areas we have secured in northern Syria so far," Altun stressed.

He went on to say that Turkey sets an example for the rest of the world with its realistic and humane immigration policy at a time when racism and xenophobia are on the rise in the West.

Altun emphasized that the world is dealing with the issue of immigrants, but Turkey is the country suffering the most.

He stated that, while Turkey supports those fleeing war, terror, and massacres, it is also working hard to create an honorable, safe, and voluntary return option for the displaced.

"With the Olive Branch, Euphrates Shield, and Peace Spring Operations, on the one hand, our border security was ensured, terrorist threats against our country were eliminated, and on the other hand, a large safe zone was built in the Syrian field, and displaced people were given the opportunity to return," Altun said.

According to UN data, the global refugee population has increased from 2 million in 1960 to 76 million today, including displaced people and those seeking asylum, he added.

"If this number continues to rise at the rate it has in the last 20 years, the global population of international migrants is expected to reach 405 million by 2050," Altun underlined.



