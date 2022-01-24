Turkish Space Agency publishes job requirements for recruits

By Azernews

By News Center

The Turkish Space Agency has published the requirements for candidates seeking employment with the agency, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

The regulation, which consists of 34 articles in total, also provides information about the entrance exam for those who will be hired.

As a result, the entrance exam will be either written or oral, or both. While at least 70 points on the written exam are required, candidates will be called for the oral exam in order of highest score.

On the other hand, in order to get a job, a minimum score from the score types specified in the Public Personnel Selection Exam is also required.

To begin working at the Turkish Space Agency, the candidate must meet the following requirements, according to the regulation published in the Resmi Gazete (Official Newspaper).

First and foremost, the candidate must meet the general requirements outlined in Article 48 of Law No 657 of July 14, 1965.

Second, he or she should have graduated from one of the faculties that provide at least four years of undergraduate education, such as law, political science, economics and administrative sciences, business administration, engineering, aviation and space sciences, astronomy and space sciences, technology, mathematics, statistics, physics, chemistry, biology, molecular biology, and genetics, or from domestic and foreign educational institutions whose equivalence is accepted by.

Furthermore, the candidate must be under the age of 35 on January 1st of the year in which the entrance examination is held.

If necessary, the candidate must have a C level on the Foreign Language Knowledge Level Determination Exam or an internationally valid document whose equivalence is accepted by the Measuring, Selection, and Placement Center in terms of language proficiency.

The Turkish Space Agency organized the National Space Program Promotion Meeting, which took place at the start of 2021 when Turkey's space targets were announced.

Among these objectives are plans to send a domestically developed spacecraft to the Moon. In accordance with these plans, the Turkish Space Agency will hire a variety of experts to expand its workforce.

The Turkish Space Agency is a government agency in Turkey responsible for national aerospace research. On December 13, 2018, a presidential decree formally established it. The agency is subordinate to the Science and Technology Ministry and has its headquarters in Ankara.