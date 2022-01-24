TOGG experts conduct firefighter emergency training

By Azernews

By News Center

Experts from Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group Inc. (TOGG) have trained Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality firefighters in the first response to electric vehicle fires and accidents, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

The training for the Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality Fire Brigade training unit (KOBITEM) was held in the Informatics Valley, where TOGG is located.

During the visit, TOGG experts gave a presentation about the history of electric cars around the world, technological advancements, advanced vehicle security systems, and Turkey's domestic electric car (TOGG).

The TOGG experts also trained the personnel on how to respond to electric vehicles in the event of an emergency using proper response techniques. It was emphasized that the information provided by the TOGG experts is critical for first-responder training in electric vehicle fires and accidents.

Following the training, firefighter instructors had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the domestic electric car by using the TOGG car simulation.

TOGG, Turkey's domestic electric car brand, impresses with new technologies and safety systems. TOGG debuted its new sedan model at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, in early 2022.

The Automobile Joint Venture Group Inc. (TOGG) of Turkey is a joint venture that was established in 2018. TOGG's major stakeholders include the Anadolu Group, BMC Turkey, Kok Group, Turkcell, and Zorlu Holding. TOGG has a 5 percent stake in the joint venture, while the other companies each have a 19 percent stake.



