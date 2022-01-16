CSTO peacekeepers will be withdrawn from Kazakhstan until January 19

By Trend

The peacekeeping contingent of the CSTO collective forces will be withdrawn from Kazakhstan until January 19, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said to Belarus-1 TV channel, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Almost within a week, all units, all personnel will be withdrawn to permanent deployment points. And, if the weather does not intervene, then according to the plan of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, it is planned to return everyone to the points of permanent deployment until January 19 inclusive," he said.