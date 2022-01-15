Processes launched in '3+3' format are very important - Russian FM

By Trend

The processes launched in the 3 + 3 format [Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran, Armenia and Georgia] are very important because within it prospects for the development of the entire region are discussed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, Trend reports.

Lavrov made the remark at a press conference on the results of the activities of Russian diplomacy in 2021.

"Undoubtedly, we support and actively participate in these efforts. They contribute to the normalization of the situation in the South Caucasus and help create conditions for resolving the remaining political problems much more actively and fruitfully,” he noted.

The problems can be also resolved through the development of economic and other cooperation between the three countries of the South Caucasus and their three big neighbors, added the minister.