Cavushoglu holds talks with Chinese counterpart

By Trend

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu conveyed Turkey’s views and expectations regarding Uyghur Turks to his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi during his visit, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"Discussed our bilateral relations and regional issues with Foreign Minister Wang Yi of China," said Cavushoglu on Twitter.

Saying they have "evaluated economic cooperation opportunities," the minister also conveyed Turkey’s "views, expectations and sensitivities regarding the issues on our agenda, especially the Uyghur Turks."