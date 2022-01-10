Istanbul Airport brings over $36.2bn to aviation sector

By Azernews

By Economy Service

Turkey’s General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI) has stated that Istanbul Airport has brought $36.2 billion to the aviation sector, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

With the opening of the Istanbul Airport, a total of € 32.3 billion has been brought to our aviation industry, with an investment value of € 10.2 billion and a € 22.1 billion + VAT rental fee to be paid to the relevant agency, the directorate said.

Thus, by increasing the annual rent to €1.45 billion (in addition to the concession and investment cost given at Ataturk Airport as $165 million per year) the profit of the state has increased approximately seven times in the rent alone, the report added.

Denying the news about Istanbul Airport based on the allegations of IYI Party Samsun Deputy Erhan Usta, DHMI General Directorate pointed out that the build-operate-transfer periods of Ataturk Airport and Istanbul Airport and their contribution to the state are incomparably different.

In the statement, it was stated that Ataturk Airport was closed to commercial passenger transportation after Istanbul Airport started operating at full capacity on April 7, 2019.

Istanbul Airport is the main international airport that operates in Istanbul, Turkey. It is located in the Arnavutkoy district on the European side of the city.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were transferred from Istanbul Ataturk Airport to Istanbul Airport following the closure of Istanbul Ataturk Airport for scheduled passenger flights. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) airport code IST was also transferred to the new airport.