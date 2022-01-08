TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for January 8

08 January 2022 [17:30] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 25 have decreased in price, compared to January 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,696 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Jan.8

Iranian rial on Jan.5

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

57,042

56,878

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,692

45,869

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,635

4,621

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,751

4,749

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,413

6,377

1 Indian rupee

INR

566

564

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,599

138,762

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,771

23,773

100 Japanese yens

JPY

36,329

36,165

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,386

5,389

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,214

33,065

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,466

28,590

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,696

2,625

1 Turkish lira

TRY

3,037

3,098

1 Russian ruble

RUB

558

559

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,174

30,414

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,974

30,983

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,167

49,083

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,071

2,072

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,329

35,208

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,138

9,137

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,586

6,600

100 Thai baths

THB

124,977

126,253

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,979

10,034

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,953

35,091

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,696

47,430

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,647

9,660

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,599

13,572

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,927

2,933

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

401

401

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,243

16,286

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,719

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

81,795

82,050

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,718

3,719

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,984

11,987


In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 295,557 rials, and the price of $1 is 261,721 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 281,510 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,282 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 266,000-269,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 321,000-324,000 rials.

