Iranian currency rates for January 8

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 25 have decreased in price, compared to January 5.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,696 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on Jan.8
Iranian rial on Jan.5
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
57,042
56,878
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,692
45,869
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,635
4,621
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,751
4,749
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,413
6,377
1 Indian rupee
INR
566
564
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
138,599
138,762
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
23,771
23,773
100 Japanese yens
JPY
36,329
36,165
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,386
5,389
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,232
109,233
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
33,214
33,065
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
28,466
28,590
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,696
2,625
1 Turkish lira
TRY
3,037
3,098
1 Russian ruble
RUB
558
559
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,877
2,879
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
30,174
30,414
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,974
30,983
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
49,167
49,083
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
2,071
2,072
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
24
24
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
35,329
35,208
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
9,138
9,137
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,586
6,600
100 Thai baths
THB
124,977
126,253
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,979
10,034
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
34,953
35,091
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,239
1 euro
EUR
47,696
47,430
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,647
9,660
1 Georgian lari
GEL
13,599
13,572
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,927
2,933
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
401
401
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,243
16,286
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,719
24,721
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
81,795
82,050
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,718
3,719
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,984
11,987
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 295,557 rials, and the price of $1 is 261,721 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 281,510 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,282 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 266,000-269,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 321,000-324,000 rials.