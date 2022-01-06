Turkey’s TOGG introduces new sedan model

By Azernews

Turkey’s domestic electric car - TOGG has introduced its new sedan model at the Consumer Electronic Show Fair in Las Vegas, the United States, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

The car, which was showcased for the first time, was introduced to the world by TOGG CEO Mehmet Gurcan Karakas, with his presentation in English, the report added.

Setting out with the aim of creating a global brand whose intellectual and industrial property fully belongs to Turkey and to create the core of the Turkish mobility ecosystem, TOGG also redesigned its logo after the brand name.

In the logo design, two arrows fuse to form a gemstone in the middle, symbolizing the coming together of East and West. The logo also emphasizes that TOGG is a technology company that brings technology and people together at the intersection of today and tomorrow, thanks to its mobility solutions that make life easier. The new logo was seen on the car for the first time in the video shared on December 21, 2021.

"If we look at what we offer in the field of smart devices, there is a huge wheelbase. We offer 200 to 3400 horsepower. We offer a Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) range of 500 km from 0 to 100 in 4.8 seconds. The volatile compound emissions in our paint shop are 1/7 of the European standards and 1/9th of the Turkish standards,” Karakas stressed.

The mass production of the car will start in the first quarter of 2023, while prototype and test work continues successfully.

Speaking about the battery production for vehicles, Karakas said that the company cooperates with a world-leading company in this regard.

“In the new world, we were talking about the battery going from cell to module, from module to package. Our partner is a leader in power. It is also a pioneer in high-energy cells. We will do it not only for the automotive business but also for the energy storage business,” Karakas underlined.

He stated that the company also considers exporting batteries to a number of countries including African ones.

Karakas stressed that they are going to get the company up to 15 GBW (gain bandwidth) cell and pack size and to turn it into one of the rare carbon-neutral factories in the world.