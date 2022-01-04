Eighth round of talks on Iran nuclear deal continues in Vienna

By Trend

The eighth round of Vienna talks on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, continued after a New Year break in the form of informal meetings on Monday, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, who heads the Russian delegation at the talks, wrote on Twitter, Trend reports citing TASS.

"After a short New Year break the 8th round of the Vienna Talks continues today in the form of informal meetings," he said.

The eighth round of talks kicked off in Vienna on December 27. The negotiations seek to restore the original JCPoA and bring the US back into the agreement. Following a JCPoA Joint Commission meeting between Iran and the five world powers (Russia, the UK, Germany, China and France), the parties agreed to accelerate the process of drafting the agreement in the working groups. This round is expected to be the last, as the parties intend to complete the negotiations by February 2022.