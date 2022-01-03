Kazakhstan increases export of wheat

By Trend





Kazakhstan exported 4.02 million tons of wheat from January through September 2021, which is by 18.1 percent more than in the same period of last year, Trend reports citing Kazakhstan’s statistics.

According to the statistics, Kazakhstan exported 430,819 tons of wheat in September 2021, which is by 17.8 percent less than in the same month of last year and by nine percent more than in August 2021.

Kazakhstan exported 48,856 tons of corn from January through September 2021 while 1,434 tons in September 2021, which is by 90.3 times and 4.8 percent less than from January through September 2020 and September 2020, respectively.

Moreover, Kazakhstan exported 30,569 tons of barley in September 2021, by 58.3 percent less compared to the same month of 2020. Some 710,430 tons of barley were exported during the first nine months of 2021, which is by 4.8 percent more than in the same period of last year.

According to the statistics, Kazakhstan exported 2,490 tons of rye in September 2021 and 5,654 tons from January through September 2021, which is by 3.7 times and 2.3 times more than in the same period of 2020, respectively.

Thus, Kazakhstan exported 1,016 tons of oats and 4,488 tons of buckwheat from January through September 2021. These crops were not exported in September 2021.

Kazakhstan exported 6,559 tons of rice in September 2021 and 78,044 tons from January through September 2021, which is by 5.1 percent and 3.9 percent more than in the same period of last year, respectively.