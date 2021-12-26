Uzbek Statistics Committee notes an increase in volume of industrial production

By Trend

The volume of industrial production in Uzbekistan from January through November 2021 amounted to 397.3 trillion soums ($36.6 ??billion), increasing by 14.8 times compared to the beginning of the year (26.7 trillion soums, or $2.4 billion), Trend reports referring to the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

The volume of production of the mining industry for the corresponding period amounted to 38.5 trillion soums ($3.5 billion), increasing by 11.9 times compared to the beginning of the year (3.2 trillion soums, or $299.3 million).

During this period the volume of production of the manufacturing industry increased by 16 times compared to the beginning of the year (20.4 trillion soums, or $1.9 billion), reaching 328.7 trillion soums ($30.3 billion).

From January through November 2021, the volume of production in the field of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning reached 27.3 trillion soums ($2.5 billion).