Georgia reports 1,661 coronavirus cases, 3,841 recoveries, 68 deaths

Georgia reported 1,661 coronavirus cases, 3,841 recoveries, and 68 deaths on December 26, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

32,741 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 18,421 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,320 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 5,07%, while 5.21% in the past week.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 924,368, among them, 881,863 people recovered and 13,512 died.

There are 37 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 5,121 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 920 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of today, 2,463,409 people got the coronavirus vaccine, with 6,969 in a day.