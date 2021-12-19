TODAY.AZ / World news

Turkey, Iran trade turnover grows in October 2021

19 December 2021 [13:38] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The trade between Turkey and Iran in October 2021 increased by $172 million compared to the same month last year - up to $441 million, the Ministry of Trade of Turkey told Trend on Dec.19.

According to the ministry, Turkish exports to Iran in October amounted to $198 million, while imports amounted to $243 million.

It is reported that the trade between the two countries as a whole in 10M2021 increased by $1.567 billion compared to the same period in 2020, amounting to $3.8 billion.

"During the specified period, Turkish exports to Iran amounted to $1.8 billion, imports - $2 billion," the ministry said.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/213599.html

Print version

Views: 100

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also