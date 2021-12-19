Turkey, Iran trade turnover grows in October 2021

By Trend

The trade between Turkey and Iran in October 2021 increased by $172 million compared to the same month last year - up to $441 million, the Ministry of Trade of Turkey told Trend on Dec.19.

According to the ministry, Turkish exports to Iran in October amounted to $198 million, while imports amounted to $243 million.

It is reported that the trade between the two countries as a whole in 10M2021 increased by $1.567 billion compared to the same period in 2020, amounting to $3.8 billion.

"During the specified period, Turkish exports to Iran amounted to $1.8 billion, imports - $2 billion," the ministry said.