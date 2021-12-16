Agreements with Azerbaijan may change economic environment in region - Armenian PM

By Trend

The agreements on the construction of the railway, reached with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, will change the political, economic as well as security environment in the region during their implementation, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting of the Armenian government, Trend reports on Dec. 16.

Previously, Pashinyan noted that at a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Brussels, an agreement was reached on the construction of the Arazdayan-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway.

On December 14, a joint meeting of the Azerbaijani president, President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel and the Armenian prime minister took place in Brussels. The sides discussed the issue of demining the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Besides, the readiness of the EU to provide technical assistance to Azerbaijan in this direction was noted during the meeting.

In connection with the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, an agreement was reached that both sides will create a temporary working group. The sides also widely discussed the issue of opening communications and transport links. The Armenian side reaffirmed its commitment to build a railway on its territory. The Armenian side will reportedly soon begin the construction of the railway. An agreement was also reached on ensuring customs and border control issues on a mutual principle.