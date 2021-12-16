Turkey’s TOGG to boost interest in electric cars

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The power electronics company manager, Selcuk Tufan, has said that the mass production of Turkey’s domestic car - TOGG will increase interest in electric vehicles in the country, Yeni Shafak has reported.

He made the remarks at the Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Fair held at the Mimar Kadir Topbas Art and Performance Center in Istanbul's Yeni Kapi.

Tufan said that right now there is a demand for electric vehicles in Turkey and this will increase very rapidly in 2022, following the mass production of domestic TOGG vehicles.

“In the next five to 10 years, the market volume of electric vehicles will expand considerably. The demands of gasoline and diesel-fueled vehicles will decrease in the near future,” he added.

Fatih Colak, a founding partner of an electric charging systems company, also noted the growing importance of electric cars in the country.

He said that the interest in electric vehicles is very high and electric cars are very popular. The cost of vehicles is also very affordable compared to a normal vehicle, Colak stressed.

"Tesla Model 3 came to Turkey about three months ago. There are eight to 10 units of this vehicle on the market at the moment. It is a completely electric vehicle. It is actually the most cost-effective vehicle of the brand, which is currently available to the public in Turkey,” he said.

He added that electric cars will become more widespread in the last quarter of 2022 when the domestic electric vehicle TOGG will be put into operation.

Commenting on charging systems, he noted that currently there are 1,500 charging stations in the country, which a very small amount of them are DC chargers.

He added that their company usually installs AC chargers at customers' homes and workplaces, while offers high-speed DC charging stations at public places.

Another participant of the fair Ahmet Ozcelik assured that electric cars will be soon predominant in Turkey and the industry will develop further.

“The era of electric vehicles in the world is approaching day by day. I think that Turkey will grow even more in this market with TOGG. I think that our country will carry out important studies in this field. People have a great interest in electric vehicles,” he underlined.

It should be noted that along with the electric car producers, charging operators, infrastructure providers, and battery and equipment manufacturers, as well as autonomous driving and inter-vehicle communication systems developers were represented at the fair.



