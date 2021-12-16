Normalization of Ankara-Yerevan ties would improve general situation in region – Russian MFA

By Trend

The normalization of relations between Ankara and Yerevan would help to improve the general situation in the region, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Dec. 15 during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

Zakharova added that the normalization of the Armenia-Turkey relations would contribute to the improvement of the general situation in the region, would help to create a healthy atmosphere of trust and good-neighborliness in the region and of course, between the countries.

“From this point of view, we welcome the willingness shown by Ankara and Yerevan to launch a bilateral dialogue to discuss the problems with normalization of ties,” the spokesperson said.

“The appointment of special representatives by the sides for these purposes is a logical and reasonable step,” Zakharova said. “We are ready to assist this process.”